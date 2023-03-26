At least 27 passengers sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker on the Haldia Mecheda State Highway in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur on Sunday.

All injured passengers were rushed to the Tomluk Medical College where 12 passengers were administered first aid and discharged and 15 others are still under treatment for their serious injuries. The accident took place when the SBSTC (South Bengal State Transport Corporation) bus which was on its way from Digha to Kolkata had stopped at a crossing near Ramtarak on the highway.

A speeding oil tanker lost control and rammed into the back of the bus, according to locals.

A traffic pile up was triggered due to the accident and police personnel from Tamluk and Kolaghat police stations took control of the situation and cleared the traffic jams.