We’re with Sharad Pawar: Kerala NCP leader Saseendran

Kerala Forest Minister and senior NCP leader AK Saseendran has said the state unit of the NCP will stand firmly with Sharad Pawar.

Responding to political development in Maharashtra, AK Saseendran said the state unit of the NCP will stand firmly with Sharad Pawar and will not cooperate with the BJP under any circumstances.

“The NCP will not cooperate with the BJP under any circumstances. The party will stand firmly with the Left Front in Kerala,” he said.

AK Saseendran further said the recent political development in Maharashtra won’t affect the party in the long run.

Stating that Ajit Pawar has deceived the party, Saseendran said that just because some MLA switched sides does not mean that the people have lost their faith in the party.

It is worth noting that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar defected from the party and was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in Eknath Shinde led government along with several of his colleagues.