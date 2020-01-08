Iran on Wednesday said it would welcome any initiative by “our friends from India” for de-escalating tension between Tehran and the US following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni said, “India is a part of the region…it should be a part of de-escalation.”

The Iranian envoy said his country was not looking for a war and desired to live peacefully with “our brothers and sisters in the region.”

“We don’t want any escalation in the region.”

His comments come hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of its top commander.

Asked about the retaliatory strikes by Iran against US bases, Chegeni said, “Whatever we have done is a part of our response. Millions of people who participated in the funeral of Gen Soleimani had demanded the government to do it. We have done it…we are not looking for war.”

On whether the escalating tension could also impact the Chabahar Port, he said the port project was a symbol of good friendship among India, Iran, Afghanistan, and CIS countries.

“It does not belong to Iran or India… Chabahar will go on, don’t worry about it,” he added.