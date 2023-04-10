We need comprehensive, integrated approach to healthcare: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today highlighted how homoeopathy played a significant role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

”India is termed as the ‘Pharmacy of the World”, and the credit goes to the quality assurance commitment of India,” he said inaugurating a one-day scientific convention organised by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy under the Ministry of Ayush to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day.

The convention is aimed at promoting evidence-based homoeopathic treatment for the health and wellness of the entire family, capacity-building of homoeopathic practitioners to provide homoeopathy as the first line of treatment and promote it as a treatment of choice in households.

“We need a comprehensive and integrated approach to healthcare. I am convinced that this event will mark the beginning of a new initiative towards integrated health that will be practised in Indian families and align with the theme of the event- Homoeoparivar as well as medical pluralism which is the hallmark of healthcare in India. Homoeopathy is connected to nature and the WHO has termed it as the second largest and fastest growing system of medicine,” the vice president noted.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the initiatives taken by his ministry to promote the Ayush system of medicines and how it has encouraged the promotion of research and development in the systems of medicine to make them more evidence-based and effective.

He appealed to the homoeopathic fraternity to keep up the good work of uplifting Homoeopathy, whether by clinical practice, teaching, or research.