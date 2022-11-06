Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday coined a new election slogan ‘We have made this Gujarat’ in Assembly poll-bound Gujarat.

“We’ve been working continuously for the development of Gujarat. Every Gujarati is full of self-confidence, which is why when Gujaratis speak, a sound emanates from within them – we have made this Gujarat,” said Prime Minister Modi in Valsad.

Addressing a public rally in Valsad, ahead of the Gujarat state polls he said, “Dharampur is known for many works of the past. It is a lucky moment for me that my first election meeting starts with the blessings of my tribal brothers and sisters.”

Prime Minister Modi lauded the work done in the state and said that Gujarat created many records in terms of development. It has brought the state forward by removing the days of riots every now and then.

“Neither Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel nor PM Modi is contesting this election. Dear brothers and sisters of Gujarat are fighting this election. The opportunity has come to develop the entire Gujarat and society by standing shoulder to shoulder and living together,” he said while addressing the rally.

Recalling the time when several areas in the state lacked doctors, hospitals and basic infrastructure he said that it was due to the hard work of every Gujarati that the state today has one of the best healthcare facilities.

“Every Gujarati has worked hard, blood and sweat to make Gujarat. Once upon a time, we used to hunt for doctors, today there are hospitals and medical colleges in tribal areas. Earlier, if a tank were built, the drum would be played for a month and if a hand pump were installed, the village would distribute Penda. Today, due to projects like Estol, we are working to deliver water to my tribal villages by raising water up to 200 floors,” Prime Minister Modi added.

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to his home state after the Assembly elections were declared.

