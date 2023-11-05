We are working to make a ‘marvellous Mizoram’: PM Modi

Asserting that the Union government was working to build a ‘marvellous Mizoram’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the BJP-led NDA Government “bridged the gap” between northeastern states and the national capital by addressing their needs and aspirations.

The around two-month-long poll campaign for the Mizoram Assembly elections came to an end on Sunday afternoon amid the Election Commission’s efforts to hold the polls in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Addressing the people of Mizoram through a video message on the last day of the poll campaign, Modi said before 2014, people perceived the northeastern states, such as Mizoram, as distant from Delhi both physically and psychologically.

“The BJP recognized this sense of distance and, after coming into power as part of the NDA government in 2014, made it a priority to bridge this gap by addressing the aspirations and needs of the northeastern states,” he said while addressing the people of poll-bound state.

Emphasising that Mizoram has both– nature and culture, Modi said the northeastern state has great potential to turn into a global tourist hub.

“Mizoram is a state with both nature and culture. It has the potential to become a global tourist hub. When infrastructure improves, it helps trade, talent and tourism. Infrastructure brings investment, industries, and income and also creates opportunities,” the Prime Minister said in his address.

He also highlighted that a revolution happened across sectors in the state due to the work of the BJP-led government.

“During one of my earlier visits to Mizoram, I had promised to work for transformation by transportation; since then, a revolution has happened across sectors due to the work of the BJP-led government… Till 2013-14, the total length of the National Highways in the Northeast was 11,000 km, we increased it to 16,000 kms in 2023-23,” he added.

We are investing more than Rs 8500 crore for connecting the Broad gauge project from Bairabi to Sairang. This will help boost the local economy, Modi said.

“When it comes to roadways, till 2013-14 the total length of highways was 11000 kms, we increased it to 16000 kms” he said.

Nearly 4.5 lakh people got Ayushman Bharat cards, and they are getting treatment using these cards in 100 hospitals in the state, he added.

Mizoram’s farmers are the basis of the development of the state. He said the BJP has worked to empower farmers at all levels. “They are benefiting from PM Kisan Nidhi by getting amounts directly into their bank accounts,” he said.

“We are very clear on women’s empowerment and our work shows our stand. PM Ujjwala benefited nearly 33000 women of Mizoram,” he added.

The PM continued to talk about various schemes of the government to uplift the poor.

“We will carry out the scheme to ‘give free ration’ to the poor for the next five years.”

He further said the government is working to enable sports infrastructure in the country.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly is scheduled on November 7 and counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.