Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, on Thursday said the government has reached its missions in different countries to share its perspective on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) with the host government.

“We did reach out to countries across all geographical regions, we did write to our missions to share our perspective on CAA and NRC with the host government,” Kumar said.

Speaking on the India-Japan summit which was canceled due to the protests, he said, “We are in touch with the Japanese side, we do hope that very soon we will come to the finalisation of the date.”

PM Modi and his counterpart Shinzo Abe were set to meet on December 15 to 17 in Guwahati but the summit was canceled due to the violent protests against the CAA.

Raveesh Kumar further termed the reports of a deal between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to be speculative. As per the reports, an Organisation of Islamic Corporation (OIC) meet was scheduled to discuss the Kashmir issue.

Further, on extradition of fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, he said, “Both cases of Nirav Modi are under litigation that are being heard at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. We are putting all resources on the ground to ensure early extradition of Nirav Modi to India.”

“We have requested the Antigua and Barbuda govt that if they can expedite the legal proceedings, the process of extradition of Mehul Choksi to India can start,” he added.