West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is on a visit to the national capital, has created a buzz in the Congress circles after meeting Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at his residence here.

Dhankhar dropped at the Chowdhury’s residence on Thursday evening and later tweeted: “While in Delhi today had over a cup of coffee interaction @adhirrcinc Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Indian National Congress in the 17th Lok Sabha and the Member of Parliament from Berhampor.”

Though the tweet suggested a courtesy visit, the Congress circles were left guessing about the nature of the meeting. While Chowdhury did not respond to the messages on the issue, sources said that it was a courtesy visit.

Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state.

Dhankhar also met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday morning, and the details of the meeting are not known.

“WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Smt Sudesh Dhankhar made a courtesy call to President of India Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Smt Savita Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan @rashtrapatibhvn today at 11.30 am,” Dhankhar’s office tweeted on Thursday morning.

Dhankhar, however, maintained that his visit to the President was a courtesy call.