WAVES 2025 launches TruthTell Hackathon to combat misinformation in live broadcasting

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), has launched the TruthTell Hackathon as part of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. This innovative challenge, part of the Season 1 of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), seeks to develop AI-powered solutions to combat misinformation in live broadcasting.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, particularly during live broadcasts, the ability to detect false information in real time has become crucial for broadcasters, journalists, and viewers alike. The TruthTell Hackathon calls upon developers, data scientists, and media professionals to create AI-driven tools for real-time misinformation detection and fact verification. With a prize pool of ₹10 lakh, the competition offers cash prizes, mentorship opportunities, and incubation support to winning teams from leading tech professionals.

The hackathon has already received significant global attention, with over 5,600 registrations, including 36 per cent participation from women. Key objectives include enhancing trust and transparency in the media, promoting ethical journalism, and fostering the responsible use of artificial intelligence in news reporting.

The prototype submission deadline for the hackathon is set for 21st February, with final presentations scheduled for the end of March 2025. The winners will have the opportunity to showcase their work at the WAVES Summit 2025.