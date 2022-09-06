Waterlogging after heavy rainfall in Bengaluru continues to cause traffic snarls

Bengaluru is continuing to see heavy traffic in most parts of the city since Tuesday morning due to waterlogging which is happening because of the relentless and heavy rain.

Due to the heavy rains which happened on Monday, locals in Bengaluru continue to face the impact of it as the excessive rainwater is yet to subside and many IT professionals of the Silicon Valley of India had to use tractors to reach their workplace. A place close to HAL airport, Yemalur, has been submerged.

Educational Institutes across Annigeri and Kundoi will have a 1 day holiday due to heavy rains, announced Gurudatt Hegade, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. Rs. 300 crores have been released to maintain the basic infrastructure of the city and to deal with the current situation, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

A meeting was held by the CM with the Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB), deputy commissioners of 15 districts, and senior officials with regard to the rain and flood situation in the state in the early hours of Monday.

“The central team will arrive in Bengaluru on Tuesday night, to study the rains and flood situation in the state. A memorandum will be submitted and after that, the government will hold a meeting with the team members,” Chief Minister Bommai said.

The state has received the highest rain in 42 years, while the water table has gone up in drought-hit areas. According to the weather department, it has predicted excessive rains in the interior of north and south Karnataka in the next 4 days, with 144 % excess rain already received in the last week of August. Karnataka has received 51% more rain than normal in the 1st five days of the current month.