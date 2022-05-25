Watergen, SMV Jaipuria group to bring water from the air tech to India

Watergen, an Israel-based firm, has partnered with SMV Jaipuria group to bring its global patented technology to generate drinking water from the air to India and to curb water scarcity in most parts of India.

At the launch of joint venture, Israel Ambassador Naor Gilon stressed the need for such technology in the country as it faces drinking water scarcity. “It is a wonderful step in our great relationship. We are cooperating to solve the problem which is affecting the whole world, especially in India… There is a lack of drinking water here and this step is a green solution for it. I am very happy to be here as a witness, it is good that there is actually an Indian businessman joining hands together for a better world,” Gilon said.

Besides, to support the Government’s ‘Make in India’ vision by proliferating job opportunities, the companies shared their plans to launch a manufacturing unit in India within a year of starting operations. Both companies mutually announced introduction of their Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG) product categories in India that create high quality, mineralized, safe-drinking water out of ambient air, everywhere.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of Watergen India, Maayan Mulla said, “At Watergen, we believe in innovative technology that makes our consumers’ life simpler and more convenient. India is amongst our top three strategic markets and together with our partner, we are determined to provide safe mineralized drinking water available for every individual, across geographies and demographics. Through our patented ‘GENius’ technology, we are fully geared to cater to the increasing industrial and consumer demand for better quality water in India.”

During the launch ceremony, the company also showcased its wide range of Watergen products suitable for schools, hospitals, parks, resorts, construction sites, temporary localities, villages, residential buildings, homes, offices, and any other place where drinking water is required.

Its plug-and-play technology can be installed using a standard electricity connection or any alternative energy source.

The company representative noted that with devices deployed in more than 90 countries around the world, Watergen aims to eliminate the need for infrastructure, transporting water and its commuting traffic, which eventually reduces plastic waste and eradicates carbon-intensive water supply systems.

Director of SMV Jaipuria Group, Chaitanya Jaipuria said that the joint venture is a step towards empowering the people of India with access to the most essential necessity for survival which is water.

“With the increasing struggles to access clean and natural water in India, our partner Watergen’s innovative technology can pose a game-changing solution. We are confident that with Watergen, we will be able to make safe and highest quality drinking water accessible to people from the most remote rural village communities to commercial office buildings to private homes,” he added.

During the event, it was highlighted that the Israeli company, Watergen has become the global leader in the atmospheric drinking water devices (AWG) market, machines that create drinking water from the air.

The company’s solutions are the most effective and economical way to solve the pressing issue of drinking water scarcity in any location and at any time, and also enable the elimination of carbon-intensive supply chains and environmentally-harmful plastic waste.

Watergen globally patented “GENius” system for water extraction is the first heat exchanger ever to be composed by food-grade polymers in order to produce the best drinking water from air.