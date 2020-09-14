A video shared on the official Twitter account of the Embassy of India in Israel, Tel Aviv is making waves on the net.

The subject of the video is a middle-aged Caucasian/European gentleman who is cheerfully crooning the famous Hindi song “Laal Chhadi Maidan Khadi” from the 1965 movie Janwar with playback by Mohammed Rafi, composed by the famous duo Shankar Jaikishan, lyrics by noted lyricist Shailendra and picturised on Shammi Kapoor and others.

Even though the rendition is not exactly precise if words are anything to go by, they are in fact unfathomable, but the passion and energy of the subject are what make it special.

The tweet posted in Hindi, English and Hebrew reads, “मै भी हिंदी, तुम भी हिंदी, जहां मै देखूं, बस देखूं हिंदी”। सभी भारतीयों को हिंदी दिवस की शुभकामनाएं (I am Hindi, you are also Hindi. Wherever I look, I only see Hindi. Wishing all Indians on Hindi Diwas)। Here is an amazing “हिंदी moment” captured on the streets of Israel. Share your “हिंदी moments” in the comments section. #हिंदी_दिवस #HindiDiwas #ישראל #India #MyHindiMoment

Monday, 14 September is being observed as Hindi Day/Hindī Diwas.

It is an annual day observed on 14 September to mark the adoption of Hindi in Devanagari script as one of the official languages of India.