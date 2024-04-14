Warranty of jumlas, says Congress on BJP’s manifesto for LS polls

The Congress on Sunday slammed the BJP over its manifesto titled “Modi Ki Guarantee 2024” for the Lok Sabha elections, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge calling it “warranty of jumlas”.

Reacting to the BJP’s manifesto, the Congress president in a post on X said, “No accountability for old guarantees, just empty jugglery of words. ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ is the warranty of jumlas.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also posed a volley of questions to the ruling party which it had promised to fulfill in the last two general elections.

“What happened to providing two crore jobs annually to the youth ? What happened to doubling farmers income ? What happened to giving Rs 15 lakh in each bank account ?” he questioned.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge told reporters that, “During his tenure, PM Modi did not do any major work which would have benefited the people, youth and farmers of the country.”

“The youth are protesting for jobs, due to inflation, the prices of food items have skyrocketed. PM Modi has only increased unemployment and inflation in the last 10 years,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi said, “Two words are missing from BJP’s manifesto and Narendra Modi’s speech: inflation and unemployment. BJP does not even want to discuss the most important issues related to people’s lives.”

Referring to the promise of his party that it would fill the 30 lakh vacant jobs at the Centre, he said, “This time, the youth is not going to fall into the trap of Modi. Now, they will strengthen the hands of Congress and bring an employment revolution in the country.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra termed the BJP’s manifesto for the general elections a “sham”.

“BJP’s ‘sankalp patra’ is just a ‘sham’. Their real manifesto is ‘change the Constitution mission’. We all have to unite and reject this mission of BJP. Together, we will defeat those who intend to change the Constitution,” she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ chairman of Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera in a press conference at the party headquarters said, “BJP’s Sankalp Patra should be named ‘maafinama’. Modi should have apologised to the farmers, youth, dalits and tribals of the country.”

Accusing the ruling BJP of shifting goalposts, he said, “In 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) , you gave no account of what you said in 2014 (general elections). You put new jumlas in 2019 and in 2024 you are talking about 2047.”

Attacking the Prime Minister, Khera said, “In the 2014 manifesto, Narendra Modi had promised to bring back ‘black money’ by forming a special task force, but electoral bonds have come.”

Modi promised to strengthen law and order in the North East, but on violence in Manipur he is maintaining silence, he alleged.

“The public is fed up with these promises of Narendra Modi and is extremely angry,” he said.

Endorsing Khera, Congress chairperson of Social Media Supriya Shrinate termed the BJP’s manifesto “jumla patra”.

“There is no mention of Manipur in Modi ji’s manifesto. There is no mention of Ladakh and China, because they themselves have said that no one has entered (into Indian territory). There is not a single word on economic inequality. People will now bring a government which will talk about justice to every section,” she said.

Attacking the government, Shrinate said, “Since 2014, PM Modi’s flawed foreign policy has resulted in China entering our territory, the country losing out on world trade and FDI, and India being isolated in its neighbourhood.”