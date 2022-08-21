War of words between BJP and AAP intensifies over Excise policy case

The ongoing confrontation between the BJP and the AAP, erupted after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence and other locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy on Friday, intensified further on Sunday.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal government in the national capital, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Sunday termed Manish Sisodia as the “Liquor Minister”.

“It is seen for the first time in independent India that the Education Minister is the Liquor Minister,” Adesh Gupta said in a press meeting. He further alleged the excise policy of the Delhi government as a ‘sinful, corrupt, and tyrannical policy.’

Gupta’s remarks came after Sisodia in a tweet attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “gimmick” of CBI raids at his residence for the excise policy scam case.

Taking a jibe at the Delhi Deputy Chief minister after he reacted to the Look Out Circular issued in his name by the Central Bureau of Investigation, BJP’s Parvesh Verma alleged that Sisodia was trying to mislead the public.

“Look Out Circular does not mean that the police are searching for you, but it means that you cannot leave the country,” Verma said mentioning that it is the “habit of AAP” to mislead the people.

“It (LOC) means to prevent you from escaping the country just like your partner-in-crime Vijay Nayyar who collects money after the policies are framed while sitting in the United States,” he added.

After the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister’s jibe over the reports of Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and other accused in the excise policy case, sources in the CBI have clarified that the LOC might be issued soon as the procedure to do so is underway.

On Sunday, CBI sources had informed that LOCs were issued against Manish Sisodia and 14 others in the excise policy scam. They later clarified that LOC is “in process, not issued yet”.

It was a procedural matter that takes the due process to be followed before issuing it against any person.

According to the sources, during the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons on Friday, two accused were not found at their location and they remained untraceable. Although, summons have been issued to them to join the investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day after reports of LOC against him, Sisodia had tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the PM (as Gujarat Chief Minister) was hitting out at the then Central government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also tweeted that the CBI has found nothing during the searches conducted at his house.

In the LOC, the concerned agencies inform the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) regarding an individual who might leave the country without informing law enforcement agencies.

BoI then updates the list of LOC to its officers at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports.

There are certain categories of LOC like where a person is completely banned from going outside the country and in certain categories, he can go but only after taking due permission and informing the concerned law enforcement agency.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia had tweeted attacking the Prime Minister, “All the raids issued by you have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now, you have issued a Look Out Circular that Manish Sisodia is absconding, what is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in Delhi, tell me where do I need to come?”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal raised questions on the country’s progress and accused the Centre of working against the country at a time when it should be battling unemployment.

“Instead of fighting inflation and unemployment, the Centre is fighting with the country at a time when it should make efforts with the state government when crores of youth are unemployed and the common man is battling with inflation,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

“How can such a country progress whose leaders simply wake up in the morning and start their game of CBI and ED?” he said further.

The CBI conducted raids at 31 locations including various big cities in connection with the recently withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy and registered a case against Sisodia among 15 persons.