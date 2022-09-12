The BJP and Congress on Monday got into a war of words over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with controversial Christian pastor, George Ponniah, at Kanniyakumari during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

BJP woman’s wing President Vanathi Sreenivasan, taking a jibe on the incident sought an apology from the Congress leader over his meeting with Ponniah and also urged that he should open up if he subscribed to the views aired by the controversial Christian pastor on Hinduism.

She also inquired what had got on between Ponniah and Rahul Gandhi, demanding that the Congress leader does not have any time for Hindus and Hindu temples, but easily gets time to meet controversial people like George Ponniah.

In the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi met the Christian priest George Ponnaih and the priest, in a video getting viral, and allegedly told him that “Jesus was a real god unlike Shakthi and other gods and goddesses”.

As this has turned into a major controversy, the priest stated that he had not insulted the Hindu religion.

Meanwhile, the Congress has come out strongly against the BJP on the issue and with party leader Jairam Ramesh, in a statement on Monday, saying that “the BJP hate factory was sharing tweets about Rahul Gandhi which had no relevance”.

Gandhi is now in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

On Monday, he met the Latin Catholic priests who are agitating against the Vizinjam port.

(With Inputs from IANS)