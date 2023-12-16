Wanted Kashmiri fraudster held in Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested a wanted Kashmiri fraudster, who posed as an officer in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with suspected link with anti-national elements.

The arrested man, identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari (37), a native of Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, has history of crimes including impersonation, cheating, forgery and links with antinational elements.

Acting on a tipoff, Bukhari was arrested from Neulapur village under Dharmasala police station jurisdiction of Jajpur. The accused impersonated as a doctor with fake pass-out certificates of medical colleges.

During raid, several incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized. The accused was found to be impersonating as a Neurosurgery specialist doctor, an Army doctor, an officer in Prime Minister’s Office PMO), a close associate of some high ranking National Investigating Agency (NIA) officials, etc.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificate issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and Christian Medical College Vellore etc. were also seized, STF officials said.

Some blank signed documents, affidavits, bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards, visiting cards, etc., were also seized.

It has also been found that the accused has married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha.

He was also active on various websites/apps and was in romantic relationships with many girls impersonating as a doctor with international degrees.

It was also found that he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some Pakistani nationals too. It is also learnt that the accused is wanted by Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and a non bailable warrant is pending against him, STF officials concluded.