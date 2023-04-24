“Want BJP to become zero…”: Mamata Banerjee after meeting Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav

Proceeding ahead to achieve the mission of uniting the entire Opposition to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Monday.

After the meeting, the three leaders held a joint press conference. Nitish Kumar said, “We have held talks, especially about the coming together of all parties and making all preparations ahead of the upcoming Parliament elections. Whatever will be done next, will be done in the nation’s interest.

Those who are ruling now, have nothing to do. They are just doing their own publicity. Nothing is being done for the nation’s development.”

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee also pitched for opposition unity while calling for an opposition meeting in Bihar, the land of the JP movement.

“We will go ahead together. We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively. I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash (Narayan ) ji’s movement started from Bihar,”Mamata said.

If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can decide where to go next. But first of all, we must convey that we are united. I have said earlier too that I have no objections. I want BJP to become zero. They have become a big hero with media’s support and lies,” Mamata added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, will also meet with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday evening.

Earlier on April 12, Nitish Kumar had met with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former MP Rahul Gandhi in the national capital.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said it was a “historic step” towards Opposition unity and for an “ideological fight”.

Rahul Gandhi, who posted a picture of himself with Kharge and JDU and RJD leaders, said they are “standing together, will fight together for India”.

“In this battle of ideology, a historic step has been taken today towards Opposition unity. (We are) standing together, will fight together – for India!” Rahul Gandhi had said in a tweet after the meeting with the Bihar chief minister.

CM Mamata Banerjee is also leaving no stone unturned in closing in ranks with other parties ahead of the 2024 polls, as she met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at her residence in Kolkata last month.