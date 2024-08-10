VP Dhankhar describes Emergency as ‘draconian darkest period’

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday recalled the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and described it as the “draconian darkest period” since independence.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, the VP said: “During that time, even the highest levels of the judiciary, typically a formidable citadel of basic rights, yielded to the brazen dictatorial regime.”

“The highest court ruled that no one could move any court for enforcement of rights as long as the emergency lasted,” the VP remarked, pointing out the implications of this ruling on the liberties of countless citizens.

Advertisement

He added: “Liberty was held to ransom by an individual, and thousands across the country were arrested without any fault except that they believed in Bharat Maa and nationalism at heart.”

Dhankhar praised the courage of nine High Courts during this “dark chapter”, particularly the High Court of Rajasthan.

“The High Court of Judicature for Rajasthan holds a place of pride, being amongst the nine High Courts in the country that held, despite the imposition of Emergency, that a person could demonstrate that his or her detention or arrest was not in compliance with the Rule of Law,” he said.

Reflecting on the long-term impact of the Emergency, the VP emphasised the “detrimental” effect it had on India’s development trajectory.

“Imagine for a moment, if the judiciary at the highest level had not caved in, had not capitulated to unconstitutional mechanisms, had not yielded to the dictatorship of Indira Gandhi, there would have been no Emergency. Our nation would have attained greater development much sooner. We would not have had to wait for decades,” he said.

The VP lauded the Central government for observing 25th June as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

He also underscored the presence of forces that harbor a “pernicious agenda and sinister designs” aimed at weakening the nation from within, often in ways that are not easy to instantly discern.

The VP cautioned that these forces might infiltrate the three institutions meant to protect democracy, with their true intentions unknown to us.

He further expressed deep concern over attempts to infuse a narrative suggesting that what transpired in a neighbouring country could soon unfold in India.

Without naming anyone, questioning certain individuals who have made such assertions, he requested the citizens to be vigilant against such narratives.

Highlighting the need for strict adherence to the Doctrine of Separation of Powers, Dhankhar highlighted the indispensable role of the three pillars of democracy—the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary—in maintaining the strength and integrity of the nation’s democratic framework.

The VP also warned against anti-national forces exploiting our fundamental constitutional institutions to legitimize their actions.

He emphasized that these forces aim to derail our democracy and urged citizens to prioritize national interest above all else.

The VP called for active efforts to protect our institutions from these nefarious designs, stressing that silence in the face of such threats would be judged harshly by future generations.