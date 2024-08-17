VP Dhankhar calls for prioritising local production over avoidable imports

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday called upon the nation to embrace economic nationalism, urging the industry, trade, and commerce sectors to prioritise local production over avoidable imports.

Emphasising the concept of economic nationalism as a facet of Swadeshi and a reflection of being vocal for locals, he highlighted the negative impact of unnecessary imports on the economy, including the drain of foreign exchange and the loss of job opportunities for Indian workers.

“Our reliance on imported items like carpets, garments, and toys is not only sending our foreign exchange abroad but also impeding the growth of domestic entrepreneurship,” Mr Dhankhar stated.

He appealed to the industry to resolve this issue by supporting local production, which would, in turn, provide work for Indian workers and foster entrepreneurship.

Addressing the gathering at the Swarna Bharat Trust, Venkatachalam, the vice president underscored the critical need for optimal consumption of natural resources, urging citizens to use resources based on necessity rather than financial power. He emphasised that the overuse of natural resources driven by economic strength poses a significant threat to future generations.

Cautioning against reckless expenditure, Mr Dhankhar remarked that such actions will jeopardise the well-being of future generations. “If we spend unnecessarily based on the power of money, we are putting the future generation in danger,” he added.

Expressing concern over the export of raw materials, such as iron ore, without value addition, he stated that this practice not only diminishes employment potential but also weakens the nation’s economic framework.

“It is painful to see our iron ore leaving the ports without added value. As a nation, we cannot afford to prioritise easy and quick money over long-term national interests,” he asserted.

Mr Dhankhar called for a collective effort to prioritize the nation’s well-being over political, self, and economic interests, expressing confidence that this shift in mindset will be achieved.

Quoting a Shloka from Rig Veda, Mr Dhankhar said, “Let us move together. Let us speak in one voice, and always for the nation.”

Emphasizing the importance of national unity, he added, “Let us always keep the nation above everything else.” He also highlighted the urgent need for tangible actions that bring real change to the lives of ordinary citizens who have given up hope.