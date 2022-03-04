VP asks public representatives to protect dignity of Parliament

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu today advised public representatives to maintain high standards and protect the dignity and sanctity of institutions like Parliament and the offices of those holding high constitutional positions.

Inaugurating a newly constructed state-of-the-art Durbar Hall in the precincts of Goa’s Raj Bhavan, he expressed concern over disruptions in Parliament and the recent happenings in some legislatures.

He said people’s representatives can criticise the budget or an address if they did not like it and must avoid anything that will weaken democracy. “We must respect these institutions”, he added.

Naidu said India as the largest parliamentary democracy is setting a great example to the rest of the world through peaceful change or continuation of regimes during elections.

“In a democracy if you don’t like, you can criticize, you can educate and agitate peacefully and wait for your turn. We must have patience to respect the mandate of the people”, the Vice President added.

He also urged all public representatives to participate in Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and to contribute towards the momentum for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. He said the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is keen to transform the country and the lives of the people by bringing in reforms.

He said that even after 75 years of independence, the country was facing challenges like poverty, illiteracy, regional disparities, social and gender discrimination and it is the duty of every government and individual to focus their attention on eradicating them.

Apart from eradicating various social evils, the Vice President said that the focus of all political parties must be on bridging urban-rural divide, uplifting the poorest of the poor and totally empowering women. “We must further see to it that India marches forward as a strong, stable and prosperous nation”.