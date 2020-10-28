Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the people of Bihar to vote for Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar elections.

“This time, vote for justice, employment, farmers and labourers and for Mahagathbandhan,” he tweets.

इस बार न्याय, रोज़गार, किसान-मज़दूर के लिए

आपका वोट हो सिर्फ़ महागठबंधन के लिए। बिहार के पहले चरण के मतदान की आप सभी को शुभकामनाएँ।#आज_बदलेगा_बिहार — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 28, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged the citizens of the state to cast their vote keeping in mind the Covid precautions.

Taking it to Twitter, PM said, “I urge all voters to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy while taking precautions against Covid-19.”

He reiterated his message of Do gaj ki doori and urged the people to don a mask and follow social distancing protocol.

The first phase of elections in Bihar for 71 seats out of 243 members has begun today with precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This time, the contest is between BJP-JDU alliance against Lalu Yadav’s RJD which is being led by his son Tejashwi Yadav and at the third front is LJP’s Chirag Paswan who has decided to contest separately distancing from Nitish Kumar’s JDU.

However, Paswan has maintained to be loyal of BJP as he had said Nitish ki khair nahi, BJP se bair nahi.

The first phase of the polls is scheduled on October 28 while the second and third phases will take place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results will be announced on November 10.