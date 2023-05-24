Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SC to hear plea against bail to accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed that it will hear on Friday (May 26) a plea challenging Telangana High Court order granting conditional bail to one T Gangi Reddy, accused in Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. Vivekanand Reddy was uncle of incumbent Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and brother of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

A bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Pankaj Mithal posted the appeal against the high court order for hearting on Friday (May 26) as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the case told the court that it supporting the plea challenging the grant of the conditional bail to Gangi Reddy alias Yerra Gangi Reddy.

Suneetha Narreddy – daughter of late Vivekanand Reddy – has approached the top court against the High Court order.

The vacation bench agreed to hear the matter on Friday on a mentioning for an early listing by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra. Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain appeared for CBI.

On April 27, 2023, the Telangana High Court had allowed the CBI’s plea for the cancellation of bail to Gangi Reddy. The High Court ordered Gangi Reddy to surrender on or before May 5 2023, upon which he shall be remanded to judicial custody till June 30, which is the outer limit fixed by the top court for the completion of investigation by CBI.

However, the high court at the same time had directed the CBI court – Principal Special Judge – to enlarge Gangi Reddy on bail on July 1, 2023 on his executing a personal bond for a sum of Rs.1,00,000 with two sureties for the like sum each to the satisfaction of the Court.

Challenging the Telangana High Court order, petitioner Suneetha Narreddy has said that the High Court order is neither legally justifiable, nor in accordance with the law, particularly the direction giving a pre-fixed and a predetermined date for the release of the accused on bail.

The court will also hear on Friday, a plea by Gangi Reddy challenging the April 27 High Court order cancelling his bail in the case at the instance of the investigating agency.

CBI took over the investigation in July 2020 on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The case was earlier registered at Police Station Pulivendula in Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh). Late Vivekanand Reddy had represented Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

A month before the general elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found murdered at his residence at Pulivendula on March 15, 2019.