Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: UP emerges as the frontrunner with over 37 lakh participants

Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is underway, reaching every Gram Panchayat and municipal body in the state.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 from Khunti, Jharkhand, the yatra has garnered participation from over one crore citizens nationwide.

Uttar Pradesh has taken the lead in this national campaign, with more than 37 lakh people actively participating, and the numbers continue to rise each day, BJP officials here on Saturday said.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has emerged as a powerful and transformative initiative aimed at fortifying the bond between the government and the public.

The campaign facilitates on-the-spot registration for various schemes, the distribution of drones as part of the ‘Drone Didi’ initiative, and the promotion of government schemes, with a particular focus women-centric ones.

There is a concerted effort to encourage people to fully utilize government schemes. A total of 57,709 gram panchayats and 777 urban bodies in Uttar Pradesh have been included in this campaign.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally engaged in a virtual conversation with beneficiaries from 10 districts of the state on Saturday.

These districts include Chandauli, Amethi, Kheri, Ghaziabad, Fatehpur, Lucknow, Agra, Jalaun, Mirzapur, and Muzaffarnagar. Notably, central and state government ministers were also in attendance in all ten districts during the interaction.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given instructions to ensure the maximum participation of citizens at the local level in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Apart from this, ministers and the Governor should also be invited to the program upon their arrival in any district. Along with this, a copy of the action plan of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra should be made available to the MP, MLA, district panchayat president, nagar panchayat president, kshetra panchayat pramukhs.

In addition to these initiatives, there is a concerted effort to register maximum youth, aged 15-29, in the “My Yuva Bharat” program through youth organizations such as Yuvak Mangal Dal, Yuvati Mangal Dal, PRD, Home Guard, etc. Furthermore, citizens are being educated about the Namo mobile app and encouraged to connect with it.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, mobile vans are also being deployed in the Gram Panchayats for this campaign. About five hundred vehicles have been deployed for the campaign, reaching urban and rural areas.

These vans are actively engaging with the public, facilitating on-the-spot registration for various schemes, and raising awareness as part of the campaign.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided instructions that the programs of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, organized in every gram panchayat, should include local accountants, Agriculture Department employees, headmasters of primary schools, panchayat secretaries, Anganwadi workers, and Asha workers.

In addition, the daily attendance of Rozgar Sewaks, Panchayat Assistants, Samuh Sakhis, Post Masters and Common Service Center representatives should be verified during these events.