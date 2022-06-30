Vice President greets nation on the eve of Rath Yatra

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted the people on the eve of Rath Yatra.

“I convey my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra. May the pious and noble ideals associated with Rath Yatra enrich our lives with peace and harmony,” Naidu said.

Emphasising on the significance of the Rath Yatra of Odisha, Naidu said that, “it depicts the annual journey of Lord Jagannatha, considered to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, witnesses the coming together of the entire community in celebration of the grace and divinity of the Lord.”

“Devotees who join the Rath Yatra consider it their blessing to pull the chariot of the Lord Jagannatha. The splendour and grandeur of the Rath Yatra is truly unparalleled,” added Vice President.