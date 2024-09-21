Veteran CPM leader MM Lawrence passes away at 95

Veteran CPI-M leader and former central committee member of the Left party, MM Lawrence passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. He was 95.

One of the first generation leaders of the undivided Communist Party of India (CPI), Lawrence was an activist of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and later the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

As a young trade unionist he played a key role in organising port and factory workers in Kochi.

Born as the son of Madamakkal Avira Mathu and Mangalath Mariyam of Mulavukad on June 15, 1929, Lawrence entered politics after completing tenth grade education and was granted membership of the Communist party in 1946 when he was only 17 years old.

Lawrence was imprisoned for 22 months for his alleged role in the Edappally police station attack of 1950. He also served a jail term during the Emergency.

A former convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the state, Lawrence served as a Member of the Lok Sabha representing Idukki constituency from 1980 to 1984.

A bitter critic of former chief minister V S Achuthanandan, Lawrence was demoted to the Ernakulam area committee while he was serving as the central committee member of the CPI-M for his involvement in the activities of ‘Save CPI-M Forum’. He was later elevated to the Ernakulam District Committee.

He is survived by sons M L Sajeevan, ML Abi and daughter Asha Lawrence.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while expressing condolence over the demise of Lawrence, said: “He was a senior leader in the Communist movement of the state. He has a notable legacy in various struggles including the Edappally police attack and was a widely respected leader.”