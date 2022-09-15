Railway passengers will have to pay Rs 2,349 as base fare for Executive Class and Rs 1,144 for Chair Car besides the GST in the Vande Bharat Express travel between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The third Vande Bharat will have only two stoppages between Mumbai and Ahmedabad thus reducing travel time considerably between the two financial hubs of the country.

Equipped with faster acceleration and deceleration, the indigenously built semi-high speed train would stop at Surat and Vadodara during the 491 km long journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

According to the fare structure being finalised by the Railways, Vande Bharat passengers will have to shell out 1.4 times the base fare of Shatabdi Express trains while the GST is expected to be 5 per cent.

The base fare from Ahmedabad to Surat is expected to be Rs 1,312 for Executive Class (EC) and Rs 634 for Chair Car (CC) while the travel from Surat to Mumbai would be Rs 1,522 for EC and Rs 739 for CC.

ICF-made Vande Bharat train has the capability to run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph but currently, the tracks cannot support a speed of more than 130 kmph.

Currently, two Vande Bharat Express trains are operational – one runs from New Delhi to Katra and another one from New Delhi to Varanasi.

The 16 fully air-conditioned coaches with bio-vacuum toilets and Wi-Fi service are slated to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Gandhinagar on 30 September as all required mandatory clearances are in place for its inaugural run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.