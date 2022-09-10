Vande Bharat Exp. all set to be flagged by Modi on Sept 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar on 30 September as the train has got all mandatory clearances for the inaugural run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

To clear the festive rush, the upgraded Vande Bharat train with many additional features will be pressed into regular service connecting two financial hubs of the country during Durga Puja.

Though the train clocked 180 kmph during the trial run, the actual speed would be about 130 kmph during commercial run as the existing track is in the process of being strengthened for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

According to the trial results, the train took 52 seconds to pick up the speed of up to 100 kmph from zero speed, which is considered “excellent” by the safety authorities.

The third Vande Bharat train will have an anti-virus air purifier in the AC system. The entire AC system in the train is being equipped with a photo-catalytic air purifier with antiviral properties to provide a clean and hygienic environment to passengers, said a senior Railway Ministry official.

For infotainment, each passenger would be provided content on demand facility for viewing their preferred shows. All seats in the Executive class and non-Executive class are equipped with reclining chairs to provide riding comforts to passengers.Fire detection system based on Aerosol fire suppression system in all coaches in place of just smoke detection system in the earlier coaches.

With the third Vande Bharat train rolling out in September, the fourth is expected to be out in October this year.