Van collides with two-wheeler in Burari: woman, son die; 2 injured

In a fatal road accident at Delhi’s Burari, a contractual van hit a two- wheeler resulting in the death of a woman and her son while two others got injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday when the driver took another route than his usual one. He reportedly used to operate his van to ferry passengers between Jahangirpuri Metro station and Bahalgarh, Haryana.

After colliding with the two wheeler, carrying the woman and her son, he also hit two other vehicles near Alipur on Burari road close to a petrol pump, the police said.

Advertisement

The driver, identified as Raju, reportedly said that he had epileptic attack and he lost consciousness.

The claims by the driver are being verified, the police said, while Medico Legal examination was being carried out in the matter.

The driver was not under any intoxication, the police added.

The two deceased have been identified as Kanik Mahajan and his mother Asha, who were residents of Burari’s Tomar colony.

An FIR under sections 279/337/304A IPC has been registered in the matter and the driver has been detained. Further probe is on, the police said.