Vallalar taught compassion towards fellow human beings: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to the great saint Shri Ramalinga Swamy, known as Vallalar, on his 200th Jayanti (birth anniversary) and said he lived in the 19th century but his spiritual insights continue to inspire millions of people even today.

Addressing a gathering in a video message, he said Vallalar’s impact was global and there are several organisations working on his thoughts and ideals. He said the birth anniversary of Vallalar is being held in Vadalur in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, a place closely associated with Vallalar.

“When we remember Vallalar, we recall his spirit of care and compassion,” the prime minister proclaimed. He said Vallalar believed in a way of life where compassion towards fellow human beings was primary.

The prime minister highlighted his most important contribution and commitment to removing hunger and said, “Nothing pained him more than a human going to bed on an empty stomach. He believed that sharing food with the hungry is one of the most noble of all acts of kindness.”

Quoting Vallalar, the prime minister said, “Every time I saw crops withering, I withered too” as he highlighted that the government is committed to his ideal. He gave the example of providing major relief in testing times to 80 crore fellow Indians by providing free ration during the Covid pandemic.

Throwing light on Vallalar’s belief in the power of learning and education, Modi underlined that his door was always open as a mentor and he guided countless people. Mr Modi highlighted Vallalar’s efforts to make the Kural more popular and the importance he gave to modern curriculums.

The prime minister reiterated that Vallalar wanted the youth to be fluent in Tamil, Sanskrit and English, highlighting the government’s efforts to transform the infrastructure of Indian education in the last nine years.

Speaking about the National Education Policy (NEP) that India got after three decades, the prime minister said the policy is transforming the entire educational landscape while focusing on innovation, research and development.

He said a record number of universities, engineering and medical colleges were set up in the last nine years and said that youngsters can now become doctors and engineers by studying in their local languages opening several opportunities for the youth.

“Vallalar was ahead of his time when it came to social reforms,” the prime minister said, underlining that Vallalar’s vision of God went beyond barriers of religion, caste, and creed. He said that Vallalar saw divinity in every atom of the universe and urged humanity to recognize and cherish this divine connection.

He said Vallalar’s belief in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas, and Sabka Prayas gets even stronger when he is paying homage to Vallalar as his teachings are aimed at working for an equal society.

He expressed confidence that Vallalar would have blessed the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam which reserves seats for women in legislative bodies. Highlighting the simplicity of Vallalar’s works, the prime minister noted that they are easy to read and understand, and also convey complex spiritual wisdom in simple words.

He reiterated that the diversity in India’s cultural wisdom across time and space is connected by the common thread of teachings by the great saints which add strength to the collective idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

On this pious occasion, the prime minister reiterated his commitment to fulfilling Vallalar’s ideals and urged everyone to spread his message of love, kindness and justice. “May we also keep working hard in areas close to his heart. Let us ensure that no one around us goes hungry. Let us ensure every child gets a quality education,” he added.