Due to the current Covid situation resulting in nationwide lockdown, validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units have been extended till June 30, the government said on Tuesday.

“Considering the current situation when the hospitality industry is going through a very difficult time in the wake of Covid 19 Pandemic and lockdown that has severely impacted the accommodation sector, it has been decided that validity of approval or certifications of hotels and other accommodation units whose project approvals/reapprovals and classification/reclassification have expired/are likely to expire during the period (24.03.2020 to 29.6.2020) are deemed to be extended till 30.06.2020,” Ministry of Tourism said.

The government has also decided to allow six months’ relaxation or extension to all categories of Tour Operators — Inbound, Domestic, Adventure — Travel Agents and Tourist Transport Operators for their approval with the Ministry of Tourism.

However, this relaxation comes with two conditions which are: First, the previous approval expired or the current approval expires during the period of 20th March, 2020 (i.e. the date of issuance of order by the Ministry for discontinuation of inspection work by India Tourism offices) till continuation of lockdown, and second they applied for renewal before expiry of their current/previous approval.

The Ministry of Tourism classifies hotels under the star rating system to conform to the expected standards for different classes of tourists.

Under this system, hotels are given a rating, from One Star to Three Star, Four and Five Star with or without alcohol, Five Star Deluxe, Heritage (Basic), Heritage (Classic), Heritage (Grand), Legacy Vintage (Basic), Legacy Vintage (Classic), Legacy Vintage (Grand) and Apartment Hotels, Home stays, Guest house etc.

The classification/ certification is valid for period of five years.