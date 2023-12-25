Vajpayee laid the foundation of development, security and good governance: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid glowing tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary here.

Remembering him, Chief Minister Yogi said that Atal Bihari was the ‘Ajaat Shatru’ of Indian politics.

“He set an exemplary standard of purity and transparency in politics. The foundation for the new benchmarks of development, security, and good governance established by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine and a half years was laid by Vajpayee during his tenure,” he remarked.

“Everyone is aware that he was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. However, he chose Uttar Pradesh as his workplace and received education there. He is also known for his connection with Bateshwar in Agra, his ancestral land,” said Chief Minister Yogi.

He further pointed out that the government would adopt his ideals and work accordingly.

“The government will organize various programs from the village level to the state level to keep Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s memories alive in the literary field. Additionally, programs will be conducted in schools of the Basic Education Board, universities, and other academic institutions to highlight his literary interests and contributions to journalism,” he said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharwal, and others attended the event.