A campaign began in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to vaccinate people above 18 years. The vaccination of people between 18-44 years was scheduled to begin from May 1 but due to non-availability of vaccines, the drive was postponed to Wednesday.

Archana Mundir, Deputy Director of Madhya Pradesh Health Information, Education Communication (IEC) Bureau, informed that vaccination is being done in a phased manner in the state as per the availability of vaccines. Individuals who have just completed 18 years are eligible for vaccination. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday are the days fixed for vaccination.

For the vaccination process, the beneficiaries have to enter their registered mobile number on the Co-WIN portal following which an OTP of six digits will appear on their mobile phones. After submitting the OTP, the beneficiary’s details will appear from which one has to select the nearest vaccination centre and book the time slot for getting vaccinated. Photo ID would be required for registration such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license etc.