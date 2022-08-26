Coast Guard Wives Welfare Association Headquarters New Delhi has organized a vaccination camp against cervical cancer for women and girls of Coast Guard Personnel of 13 to 26 years of age group on August 22 at Kalyan Kendra, Sector-23, Noida.

Neela Pathania, President Tatrakshika, has graced the occasion. A total of 42 women/girls were vaccinated with the first dose and the second dose is due on February 22, 2023.

Cervical cancer has been the third most common cancer in women around the world. Regular screening and vaccination can prevent it. To avoid the further spread of cervical cancer to other organs of the body early detection by regular screening followed by treatment can reduce the risk involved.

CGWWA, also called Tatrakshika, was registered as a self-financing, voluntary welfare organisation on November 29, 1994 and has been rendering a yeoman service to the community by providing varied welfare-oriented schemes mainly for the women and children of men in uniform and to look after the families of all Coast Guard personnel, who spend more time at sea than in port.