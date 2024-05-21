V-P to visit Iran on May 22 to attend funeral of Prez Raisi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will pay a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran on 22 May to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the tragic demise of President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials, in an unfortunate helicopter crash on 19 May.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi on Tuesday to convey India’s condolences on the tragic loss. India observed a day of national mourning on Tuesday.

The death of Iran’s eighth President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in north-western Iran amid bad weather sent shockwaves across West Asia.

Raisi and others were travelling to Tabriz after inaugurating a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, on the two countries’ shared border when his chopper went down in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province.