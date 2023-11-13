Uttarkhand:At least 40 people feared trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel collapse; rescue ops underway

In a tragic incident a part of the under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Dandalgaon in Uttarkhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed on 12 November, trapping around 36-40 labourers. The police force, NDRF and SDRF team are currently present at the spot to rescue people safely. Rescue operations are underway at an under-construction tunnel.

The DM had cancelled the leaves of all the officers of the district, advised them to instantly report to their respective workplaces and be ready round the clock for relief and rescue operations.

The SDRF team is leading the rescue operation. Yesterday, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela said the emphasis of the administration is to evacuate workers trapped inside the under-construction tunnel, and rescue operations are ongoing on war footing.

According to Uttarkashi SP Arpan Yaduvanshi, a portion of the under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed on Saturday night. A part of the tunnel broke about 200 metres ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon.

Yaduvanshi said according to the officials of Hydroelectricity Investment and Development Company Limited (HIDCL), which has been contracted to build the tunnel, about 36 people are feared trapped under the debris and efforts are underway to pull them out alive.

“Efforts are on to open up the tunnel. The process of removing debris from inside the tunnel is already in progress,” an official said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the police are in charge of the ongoing rescue operations.

Word about the tunnel collapse was received at the District Control Room, Uttarkashi, with the caller requesting the assistance of an SDRF team at the spot.

Acting on the information, SDRF Commander Manikant Mishra directed a rescue team led by Inspector Jagdamba Vijalwan to leave for the spot with the necessary rescue equipment, they said.

“After reaching the spot, the SDRF personnel launched a relief and rescue operation on a war footing in coordination with other rescue units,” the official said.