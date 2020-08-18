A BJP MLA from Uttarakhand has been accused by a woman of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018. She has filed a police complaint against him in Dehradun, while she has been charged for allegedly blackmailing him following a complaint by the legislator’s wife, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the woman, in her complaint has claimed that he had fathered her child and a DNA test can be conducted to find out the truth.

“The woman who is married levelled the allegations against the BJP’s Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi. A complaint was lodged at Nehru colony police station here on Sunday,” DG (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

The MLA could not be reached for comment, reported news agency PTI.

She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal and raping her several times between 2016 and 2018.

The woman who claims to be the MLA’s neighbour said she had met him in connection with the illness of her mother in 2016. She has also accused the legislator’s wife of offering her Rs 25 lakh “to keep her mouth shut”, they said.

Meanwhile, the MLA’s wife in a counter complaint at the Nehru colony police station has accused the woman of blackmailing her husband, Kumar said.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway, he said.

The BJP MLA facing such grave charges, have sent the political temperatures soaring in Uttarakhand with state Congress president Pritam Singh saying the allegations are serious and a DNA test should be conducted.

“It is a serious matter that an MLA is being accused of sexual harassment by a woman as she has a child too. A DNA test of the baby should be conducted to find the truth,” Singh said