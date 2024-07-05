Uttarakhand UCC provisions allow live-in couples to know each about other’s past

Couples willing for live-in relationships in Uttarakhand can get detailed information including past activities of their partners before they start living together.

The state government will make provisions for access of the past information of live-in partners in the rules being readied by it before implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in October.

Going by the information shared by the officials, UCC once implemented, will offer live-in couples, and those willing, opportunities to know each other’s past before they decide to stay under living-in relationship in Uttarakhand. State home department officials claimed that a provision has been made in the UCC draft rules to provide detailed information of the live-in partners’ past.

According to the officials, this provision is aimed at clarifying the doubts as to how things will move with people who will take to live-in relations once UCC is implemented in Uttarakhand.

The Provision has that information will be shared to the couples only if they both desire for the same and file a joint application with the requisite authority or local police station. The UCC incorporates mandatory registration of the live-in relationship, marriages, divorce or relationship break up in Uttarakhand. Officials said information desired by the live-in couples will be available online.

The UCC draft rule committee is still working on provision and its other aspects of sharing past information of the partners online if the couple opting for live-in relationship apply jointly. With this, accessibility of the information pertaining to their marriages, divorce and other past relationships will also be given online through an OTP, informed an official. Both partners will get an OTP message through their aadhaar links.

There will also be a verification message following which information desired will be sent to the live-in couples on their mobiles. This information will also have details like if the partners were living alone or with others and for what period. This information will be accessible explicitly to the couples alone and no one else.

According to the officials, providing details of the past activities of the live-in couples will help the female partners more, especially on their security and safety grounds.