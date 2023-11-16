Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: What we know so far | 10 points

The Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation entered day 5 on Thursday with authorities racing to extract 40 construction workers trapped inside a buffer zone of the tunnel. An American drill machine has been airlifted to the spot from national capital Delhi to drill a a 900 mm hope through the debris. The machine has already started working and rescue teams are hopeful that it’s a matter of hours before they extract the stranded workers.

Here are the 10 points on what we know so far about the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation:

On November 12, when the country was busy in Diwali celebrations, a part of the Silkyara Tunnel project collapsed due to a land slide, trapping 40 construction workers inside it. The construction workers are trapped in a 300 meter buffer zone and are able to walk and breath. Rescue teams have been able to communicate with the trapped workers through walkie-talkies and they are said to be in good health. The trapped workers are being provided with essential supplies of food and medicines and oxygen. Experts from Norway and Thailand, who successfully rescued children trapped in a Thai cave in 2018, have also joined the rescue operation. An ‘American auger’ machine has been brought to the spot from New Delhi to accelerate the drilling and clearing process. One the debris are cleared, 800-mm and 900-mm diametre segments of mild steel pipes will be installed, one at a time. One installed, the workers trapped on the other side of the rubble will be able to crawl out safely. Earlier on Wednesday, the rescue efforts faced a setback after fresh landslide destroyed the platform constructed for the American augur machine. Uttarakhand chief minister Pushakar Singh Dhami has been continuously monitoring the situation.

