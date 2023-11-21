Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Trapped workers were seen for the first time, served hot meal

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation latest update: The 41 construction workers who are trapped inside the collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel were Tuesday seen for the first time after authorities pushed an endoscopic camera through the six-inch food pipe.

The construction workers are trapped under the rubble of the collapsed unfinished tunnel which is part of the Char Dham all-weather road since November 12.

The food pipe was pushed through the rubble last night to send food items for the trapped workers. They were also served hot food packed in plastic bottles for the first time since being trapped.

Before last night, they survived only on dryfruits and water that was sent through a small water pipe.

The visuals showed the trapped labourers in their work gear as they wave to the camera. They also communicated with officials outside through a walkie-talkie.

“Aap camera ke paas walkie talkie pe aake baat karein (come in front of the camera and talk to us through Walkie Talkie),” an official asked them.

Officials have said that the workers will soon be sent mobile phones throught he food pipe in what appears a bid to keep them engaged and high on morale.

Uttarakhand Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also shared the video of the trapped workers and said they are all safe and will be rescued soon.

सिलक्यारा, उत्तरकाशी में निर्माणाधीन सुरंग के अंदर फँसे श्रमिकों से पहली बार एंडोस्कोपिक फ्लेक्सी कैमरे के माध्यम से बातचीत कर उनका कुशलक्षेम पूछा गया। सभी श्रमिक बंधु पूरी तरह सुरक्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/vcr28EHx8g — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) 307312211?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 21, 2023

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to CM Dhami to take stock of the rescue operation and stressed on the need to keep their morale high.

As for the rescue operation, international tunneling experts and teams of local authorities are racing against time to extract the labourers. Two tunnels are being drilled horizontally from the left and right side of the main tunnel and a vertical hole is being drilled atop the hill under which the collapsed tunnel is located.

The rescue operation is likely to take 4-5 days.