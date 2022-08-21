Uttarakhand: SDRF rescues people trapped in Pauri Garhwal resort amid heavy rain

SDRF rushed a team to a resort in Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand’s Mohanchatti district after they received inputs of a family trapped amid heavy rains in the state, informed an SDRF spokesperson.

“The resort is very close to a hill and the water of the rainy drain is also increasing continuously, due to which there is an estimate of the hill’s cracking. All connectivity has been broken, we are feeling extremely threatened,” the spokesperson said.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team has immediately reached the spot and the rescue work is currently underway, the spokesperson added.

“Rescue work is going on by SDRF, which reached the information of some people being trapped in Aranyam Resort in Mohanchatti of Pauri Garhwal district. People are being rescued from the middle of the strong flow of water,” informed the SDRF.

Meanwhile, the state is experiencing severe rainfall and landslides.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited some disaster-prone areas near Dehradun and also took stock of the overall situation arising due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather.

He directed the officers to trace the missing people, and rescue those trapped on the roads, besides providing food, drinking water and medical facilities to the affected. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Wadia Institute and Hesco along with their team also inspected the disaster-prone areas.

The Chief Minister directed that the supply of essential commodities like food grains, medicines, fuel etc. should be checked once again. Continuous coordination should be maintained with the mobile operator companies so that there is no problem in the communication network.