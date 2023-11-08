Uttarakhand: NRI Cell will soon be a reality

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami government’s NRI Cell will soon be a reality. It aims at creating a database of the state’s overseas immigrants, help reconnect their roots and seeking investment from them.

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said NRI Cell will soon start working for the creation of a data base of state’s NRIs.

Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Radha Raturi has directed the officials to expedite data collection task before the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit scheduled for December 8-9, 2023.

Raturi instructed the officials to start the operation of Uttarakhand NRI Cell as early as possible inordet to begin database collection exercise not only for Uttarakhand origin overseas immigrants but also of those living in different parts of the country.

The Government will also seek support from different NRI organisations, associations and institutions doing similar works in the country and outside.

“The effort to trace the roots of Uttarakhand origin immigrants from across the world will begin in the Global Investors Summit to be held in December,” said Raturi.

“The NRI cell will also develop action plan for organising conferences of immigrants, better coordination with the state government, quick response on investment proposals of the immigrants and prpviding early solutions to their problems,” added the Additional Chief Secretary.