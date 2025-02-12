Uttarakhand MLAs’ pension raised from ₹40k to ₹60k

Uttarakhand legislators are having A party time as the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has given them a pension hike of over 50 per cent, along with an annual increment of ₹3,000.

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly budget session, the Dhami cabinet on Wednesday approved the state government’s decision to increase legislators’ pension from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. This will be ratified by the state assembly during its budget session from February 16 to February 24. Besides, the Dhami cabinet also approved raising the annual pension increment for MLAs from the current ₹2,400 ₹3,000 and decided to increase their petrol allowances during assembly sessions.

Apart from nearly a dozen other decisions, the Dhami cabinet approved the horticulture department’s plan to provide early reimbursements to apple farmers to promote intensified farming in the state. Under this decision, apple farmers will now receive 70 per cent of their costs during the first joint field inspection of their farms by the horticulture department. This move is aimed at increasing the yield and establishing the state’s own apple brand by encouraging orchard owners to grow and improve the quality of their produce.

