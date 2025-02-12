Logo

Logo

# India

Uttarakhand MLAs’ pension raised from ₹40k to ₹60k

Uttarakhand legislators are having A party time as the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has given them a pension hike of over 50 per cent, along with an annual increment of ₹3,000.

PR Singh | Dehradun | February 12, 2025 9:54 pm

Uttarakhand MLAs’ pension raised from ₹40k to ₹60k

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo : IANS)

Uttarakhand legislators are having A party time as the Pushkar Singh Dhami government has given them a pension hike of over 50 per cent, along with an annual increment of ₹3,000.

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly budget session, the Dhami cabinet on Wednesday approved the state government’s decision to increase legislators’ pension from ₹40,000 to ₹60,000. This will be ratified by the state assembly during its budget session from February 16 to February 24. Besides, the Dhami cabinet also approved raising the annual pension increment for MLAs from the current ₹2,400 ₹3,000 and decided to increase their petrol allowances during assembly sessions.

Advertisement

Apart from nearly a dozen other decisions, the Dhami cabinet approved the horticulture department’s plan to provide early reimbursements to apple farmers to promote intensified farming in the state. Under this decision, apple farmers will now receive 70 per cent of their costs during the first joint field inspection of their farms by the horticulture department. This move is aimed at increasing the yield and establishing the state’s own apple brand by encouraging orchard owners to grow and improve the quality of their produce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Rare snow leopards in Gangotri National Park face threat from dogs

The population of rare snow leopards in Gangotri National Park in Uttarakhand is facing an existential challenge as dogs in the park attack the base of their prey. The State Forest Department is now planning to sterilise the dogs in the national park to prevent the depletion of food stock for snow leopards in Gangotri National Park.

# India

Dhami govt seeks expert opinion on frequent earthquakes

Frequent earthquakes in Uttarakhand over the past several months have prompted the state government to ask expert agencies to identify the causes and suggest specific measures and disaster mitigation plans, if necessary. Expert agencies have started their work as directed by the state but have noted that the Uttarakhand Himalayas witness 2-3 tremors every month.