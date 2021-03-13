The Tirath Rawat Cabinet took oath in Dehradun on Friday. Eight ministers and three ministers of state were inducted in the new Cabinet of Uttarakhand government. All the old faces of the earlier Trivendra Rawat government were repeated and four new faces were included.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers in Dehradun on Friday.

Tirath Singh Rawat chose his team by giving equal importance to caste and region. The name of Ritu Khanduri, daughter of former Uttarakhand CM Major General (Retd.) BC Khanduri, was also making the round, but she failed to make it to the cabinet. Mussoorie legislator Ganesh Joshi, who was accused of attacking police horse Shaktiman during a political rally in 2016, was also successful in making a place in the Tirath Cabinet.

Turncoat Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Yashpal Arya and Rekha Arya -who abandoned Congress to join BJP before 2017 state Assembly electionall got placement in the new cabinet. Though there were speculations that some Congress background leader might get dropped.

Haridwar Rural MLA Yatishwaranand, who had defeated senior Congress leader Harish Rawat in 2017 state assembly polls, finally got his due by becoming state minister (independent in change) in the BJP government.

Senior BJP leader and current Didihat MLA Bishan Singh Chufal and Kaladhuni legislator Bansidhar Bhagat took oath as cabinet ministers. Both were included to provide strong representation to the Kumaon region.