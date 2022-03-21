Uttarakhand BJP leaders meets Amit Shah to discuss government formation

Caretaker Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, state unit BJP chief Madan Kaushik and former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Sunday met BJP President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the formation of a new government in the state. Senior leader BL Santhosh and Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj were also present at the meeting.

Dhami later said the process for government formation was under way and the BJP central leadership will take a decision on the next leader of the legislature party in the state. Ostensibly he, along with the Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, was summoned by the High Command in Delhi.

Dhami said, “The procedure for government formation is underway…the BJP central leadership will take a decision (on CM face).”

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former minister Rekha Arya supported Dhami as the next Chief Minister. Besides, several MLAs, including Ganesh Joshi and Arvind Pandey, have given their consent for the name of Dhami as the leader of the legislature party.

Dhami fought from the Khatima constituency in Udhamsingh Nagar in the Assembly elections but lost to Bhuwan Kapri of the Congress. Till now, six MLAs of the BJP have announced their willingness to vacate their Assembly seats to enable Dhami to get elected to the House. The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik informed the media that all newly-elected members of the Legislative Assembly will take oath in the Vidhan Sabha at 11 AM on Monday. He added that the legislative party meeting will be held in the evening.

According to reports, the BJP central leadership will also hold a meeting in this regard before the legislative party meeting.