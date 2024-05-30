Uttarakhand becomes first state to provide dual-language books to its students

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the Uttarakhand government will provide dual-language science books to students from this academic session. Officials informed that these books, which have lessons in English and Hindi, are being provided to schools across the state.

State education department officials said that the books prepared and printed in dual languages have been delivered to all the state-run schools ahead of the commencement of the academic year.

They further stated that science books from sixth to 12th standard have been published in both English and Hindi languages.

Interestingly, these books are not published separately in Hindi or English languages; instead, each piece follows the same syllabus and carries lessons on adjacent pages in both languages. “This will be the first-of-its-kind module of books prepared by any state government in the country. While there will be one dual-language book of sciences for sixth to eighth standards, there will be three separate books for physics, chemistry, and biology for senior secondary classes. The books have been printed and sent to schools for the academic year 2024-25,” Director General of Education Bansidhar Tiwari said.

“This is in sync with the state government’s earlier decision to provide books in both languages to students of the state education board as many public schools in the state are affiliated with the board, Tiwari said.

Tiwari further stated that 800 select Uttarakhand government schools will soon have two smart classes each. All 1,600 smart classes will be interconnected through wires. The schools will be equipped with hi-tech digital equipment, including big screens, online 3D education modules, high-fidelity internet services, and a host of other techniques and gazettes.

“This will help impart quality and varied education to the thousands of government school students across the state. Students from these schools can select and attend the classes of the teachers of their choice for better learning,” Tiwari said.

The state education department has set up a fully digital central studio to broadcast a variety of educational and cultural classes across 800 smart schools simultaneously. “Demonstration classes from the studio have already begun. More quality classes and cultural activities will be broadcasted to these schools from the studio in the coming days,” the Director General of Education said.