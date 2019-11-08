In a surprising move, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati decided to withdraw her case against the Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh in the state guest house incident in which the SP leaders barged in the state guest house and attacked the BSP leaders including its chief Mayawati.

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP national General Secretary confirmed that his party chief had given an application for the withdrawal of the case in the Supreme Court.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary said, “I am not aware of it yet. Will find out about it and then only say anything on it.”

According to sources of IANS, Mayawati said in a meeting of party workers on Thursday that Akhilesh Yadav had requested her to withdraw the 24-year-old case against his father in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The matter is of 1995 when the SP-BSP coalition government was ruling in Uttar Pradesh. On June 2, 1995, Mayawati was addressing her party workers in a state guest house over the issue of continuing support to the then Mulayam Singh government.

While the was going on, the SP leaders attacked the guest house. In order to save themselves from the attack, the BSP leaders along with Mayawati locked them in a room of the guest house.

She was rescued by the BJP leaders from the guest house. Later she became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh with the support of BJP.

A case was filed by Mayawati against the SP chief Mulayam Singh along with other prominent SP leaders at the Lucknow police station in which she claimed that the incident was designed to kill her.

After the incident, the political scenario of the UP politics changed completely as the SP and BSP became sworn enemy. In 2019, with the view of Lok Sabha polls, the two party joined hands in the state again to contest elections together. However, the coalition didn’t last long as the Mayawati called it off.

On the question of coming with the SP again, Mayawati had said that the Akhilesh Yadav is the new face of SP, and he was not there when the 1995 state guest house incident occured.

The coalition proved to be beneficial for the BSP as it bagged 11 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as compared to zero in 2014.