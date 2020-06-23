In a shocking incident, a 40-year-man man killed his wife in Uttar Pradesh for serving a cup of tea which had less sugar.

The incidence is of Barbar area of Lakhimpur district on Monday when a man, Babloo Kumar, lost his temper because the tea served to him by his wife had less sugar.

The man brutally beat his wife and slit her throat after which she died.

The couple’s three children were also in the home when the incident happened and they woke upon hearing the voice of their father shouting at mother.

When they entered the kitchen, they found their mother lying in a pool of blood, gasping for breath.

The couple was married 12 years ago.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 302 (murder) against Babloo on the complaint of Renu’s father, Badri Prasad.

SHO of Pasgawa police station, Rakesh Kumar, said, “The couple fought because there was less sugar in the tea and the husband killed his wife with a sharp knife. We have recovered the murder weapon and the accused will be arrested soon. We are conducting raids to arrest him.”

“The children are witness to the murder and we have taken their statement,” the police official added.