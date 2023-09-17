Use restraint and refrain & think of party’s interest: Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of the Congress, stated on Sunday that the party should put success first while putting aside divisions and individual interests.

Kharge advised the party to maintain restraint and refrain from making media statements against politicians during the prolonged Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad in order to protect the party’s interests.

In the meeting, Kharge argued that in order to maintain democracy, the party should band together and remove the “dictatorial” government.

He emphasised the value of organisational cohesion and claimed that by maintaining discipline, as was the case in Karnataka, the Congress could defeat its opponents.

People were looking for alternatives, according to Kharge, who claimed that the Congress’s victories in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh were “clear proof of this”. He declared that the party would run a vigorous election campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections “with renewed strength” and “a clear message”.

“We are all aware of the challenges that lie ahead. These challenges aren’t just those of the Congress party. They concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of the Constitution of India,” Kharge said.

He said there is no time to rest. Challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “In the past 10 years under BJP rule, the challenges faced by ordinary people have multiplied. The Prime Minister refuses to address the concerns of the poor, farmers, labourers, women, and youth. Instead, he cannot look beyond himself.”

On Saturday, the CWC also fully welcomed the consolidation of parties who are part of INDIA alliance, claiming it had already rattled PM Modi and the saffron party.

The party asserted in a 14-point resolution which was adopted by the CWC, that organised its first meeting after being reconstituted.

The state has been severely divided for more than four months as a result of the BJP’s polarising strategy, according to the Congress’ top decision-making body.

“The silence and neglect of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the failure of the Home Minister (Amit Shah), and the intransigence of the Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) have led to an unprecedented situation where there are repeated clashes between the security forces and civilians as well as between the Army/Assam Rifles and the state police force,” according to the Congress.