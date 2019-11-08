While posting the matter of recent clashes between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex hearing on February 12 next year, the Delhi High Court on Friday said that ‘best officers’ should be used to resolve the current stand-off.

The High Court’s ruling came on a petition filed by a lawyer seeking disciplinary action against some of the police officers involved in the Tis Hazari violence.

The Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar headed division bench of court was hearing a petition by the lawyer who sought directions to the Centre and others to initiate a departmental probe against the Delhi Police officers who staged a protest on November 5.

The court said, “Use your best officers for settlement. Please wait and watch. The long date is required and we will see.”

The petitioner’s counsel Vivek Narayan Sharma said during the course of hearing that he wanted to argue on the legal points.

The petition filed in the High Court by Rakesh Kumar Lakhra seeks disciplinary action against several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and senior police personnel including Madhur Verma, Aslam Khan, Meghna Yadav and Sanyukta Parashar. The petition claimed that the officers named had sirculated provocative statements on social media.