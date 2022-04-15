US president Joe Biden Shares Mahavir Jayanti Greetings

US president Joe Biden greets the people of the Jain Community on the Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. While extending his wishes, he also encouraged people to follow the path of non-violence, practice truthfulness, and exhibit compassion, which is Bhagwan Mahavir’s teaching.

“Jill and I send warm greetings on Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith. This is a day to strive for peace, happiness, and the success of all. May we each pursue the values Mahavir Swami embodied: to seek truth, turn from violence, and live in harmony with each other.” Biden Tweeted. Jill in the tweet is the first lady, Jill Biden, wife of President Joe Biden.

It should be noted that at least one-third of the Jains living outside India live in the United States, numbering close to 150,000. Adherents of Jainism first arrived in the United States in the 20th century. Jain immigration began in earnest in the late 1960s and continues to the present day.

On the birth anniversary of Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara in Jainism, Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi sends his regards, writing, “Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you all. We recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir, especially the emphasis on peace, compassion and brotherhood.”

Mahavir Jayanti is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. The festival is marked with prayers and fasting. The occasion marks the birth of the 24th and last Tirthankara, Lord Mahavir. This year, Mahavir Jayanti falls on April 14.